13 August 2025 Build 19590109
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi, an update with some fixes is out. Thanks for everybody who has been letting me know.


- Underwater world: fixed underwater storage container quest description is wrong and the quest never completes.
- Volcanic world: fixed an issue that when you cancel iron ingot crafting that doesn't cost coal you still get coal.
- Volcanic world: added a potential workaround fix for a rare issue that some players seem to possibly be experiencing where building the boat/ship won't complete their corresponding quests (I wasn't able to replicate this but either way it should be solved now).

Changed files in this update

