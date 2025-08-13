Hi, an update with some fixes is out. Thanks for everybody who has been letting me know.



- Underwater world: fixed underwater storage container quest description is wrong and the quest never completes.

- Volcanic world: fixed an issue that when you cancel iron ingot crafting that doesn't cost coal you still get coal.

- Volcanic world: added a potential workaround fix for a rare issue that some players seem to possibly be experiencing where building the boat/ship won't complete their corresponding quests (I wasn't able to replicate this but either way it should be solved now).