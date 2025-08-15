 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19590093 Edited 15 August 2025 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Vanguard Princess Surprise Week – Day 3

Today’s surprise is for our comic book fans!

We’ve re-illustrated Chapter 2 of the Vanguard Princess comic book with updated artwork and enhanced visuals. This refreshed edition brings more detail and energy to the story than ever before.

You can check out the newly updated Chapter 2 in the Vanguard Princess Comic Book DLC right now.


In case you missed it:

  • Day 1: All versions of Vanguard Princess are now DRM Free on Steam – play anytime, anywhere without Steam running in the background.

  • Day 2: The Artwork & Soundtrack DLC now includes brand-new music & art from the upcoming Vanguard Princess Mobile! Look for the updates in your game’s artwork-soundtrack folder.

Changed files in this update

Windows Vanguard Princess Windows Depot 262151
Windows DLC 281050 Vanguard Princess Director's Cut (281050) Depot Depot 281050
Windows DLC 311500 Vanguard Princess Hilda Rize (311500) Depot Depot 311500
Windows DLC 329150 Vanguard Princess Lilith (329150) Depot Depot 329150
Windows DLC 406440 Vanguard Princess Kurumi (406440) Depot Depot 406440
DLC 857390 Vanguard Princess Digital Comic Series (857390) Depot Depot 857390
Windows DLC 1083590 Vanguard Princess Online Deluxe (1083590) Depot Depot 1083590
