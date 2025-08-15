Vanguard Princess Surprise Week – Day 3
Today’s surprise is for our comic book fans!
We’ve re-illustrated Chapter 2 of the Vanguard Princess comic book with updated artwork and enhanced visuals. This refreshed edition brings more detail and energy to the story than ever before.
You can check out the newly updated Chapter 2 in the Vanguard Princess Comic Book DLC right now.
In case you missed it:
Day 1: All versions of Vanguard Princess are now DRM Free on Steam – play anytime, anywhere without Steam running in the background.
Day 2: The Artwork & Soundtrack DLC now includes brand-new music & art from the upcoming Vanguard Princess Mobile! Look for the updates in your game’s artwork-soundtrack folder.
Changed files in this update