14 August 2025 Build 19590031
You must install the latest version of Monster Hunter Wilds in order to play online multiplayer and access downloadable content.

Release Date

Thursday August 14, 2025

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

  • Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, the game could crash when a player returns to camp after fainting or via fast travel.
  • Fixed an issue where the Wide-Range skill effect on Appraised Talismans was not correctly applied to other players during online play.
  • Fixed an issue where the gunlance's Focus Strike would sometimes not chain into the finishing attack.


Changed files in this update

