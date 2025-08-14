You must install the latest version of Monster Hunter Wilds in order to play online multiplayer and access downloadable content.
Release DateThursday August 14, 2025
Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments
- Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, the game could crash when a player returns to camp after fainting or via fast travel.
- Fixed an issue where the Wide-Range skill effect on Appraised Talismans was not correctly applied to other players during online play.
- Fixed an issue where the gunlance's Focus Strike would sometimes not chain into the finishing attack.
Changed files in this update