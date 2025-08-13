- Add extra warnings to performance menu options
- Fix crash related to ranged units moving out of battlefield range
- Fix crash related to formation logic
- Fix crash related to gamemode logic
- Fix possible crash related to battlefield movement
Small Update - August 14th 2025
