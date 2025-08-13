 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19589892 Edited 14 August 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
  • Add extra warnings to performance menu options
  • Fix crash related to ranged units moving out of battlefield range
  • Fix crash related to formation logic
  • Fix crash related to gamemode logic
  • Fix possible crash related to battlefield movement

Changed files in this update

