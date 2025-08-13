 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19589748 Edited 13 August 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Add support for multiple languages in the same mod (Example mod Health Inspector on the workshop updated)
  • Fix incorrect display when exporting household after currency redenomination
  • Fix some Chinese translations

Changed files in this update

Depot 2459491
