New Content

✦ Added 7 different "secret" score challenges.

✦ Added 3 achievements to Steam.

Bug Fixes

✦ Fixed Death Tag rest choice not making the tag be seen in the compendium.

✦ Fixed Conduit +1 not properly showing its stack amount in its status effect.

✦ Run time should no longer tick on the run end screen.

✦ Fixed some odd edge case UI bugs. (Tooltips are still cooked.)

Other Changes

✦ Now Grob and Ragnarra are locked behind victorious runs. Any previous stats you had earned will be kept even when they are locked.



Please let me know if you encounter any bugs with unlocking souls/achievements, thanks!