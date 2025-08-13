 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK THE FINALS Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19589744 Edited 13 August 2025 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content

✦ Added 7 different "secret" score challenges.

✦ Added 3 achievements to Steam.

Bug Fixes

✦ Fixed Death Tag rest choice not making the tag be seen in the compendium.

✦ Fixed Conduit +1 not properly showing its stack amount in its status effect.

✦ Run time should no longer tick on the run end screen.

✦ Fixed some odd edge case UI bugs. (Tooltips are still cooked.)

Other Changes

✦ Now Grob and Ragnarra are locked behind victorious runs. Any previous stats you had earned will be kept even when they are locked.


Please let me know if you encounter any bugs with unlocking souls/achievements, thanks!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3681401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link