 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK THE FINALS Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19589664 Edited 13 August 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fluid Tank:

  • New block to allow for one-way buffering of fluids. Will facilitate priority sub-loops for fuelling.

  • Can also pickup fuel from your inventory in the UI.

Reworked Asteroid Resource System:

  • Inverted the Copper/Iron/Aluminium asteroid and the Manganese/Silicon/Graphite.

  • Added different base densities for resources.

  • Added fuzz algorithm so blocks can have a range of values.

Base Densities:

  • Aluminium Oxide: 80,

  • Copper Sulfide: 120,

  • Iron Oxide: 120,

  • Manganese Oxide: 80,

  • Graphite: 120,

  • Silicon: 120,

  • Hydrogen: 200,

  • Oxygen: 200,

  • Thorium: 200,

  • Uranium: 200

Bugfixes:

  • Options will now correctly load default state when new option is added to menu.

  • Reworked inserter requestor system to handle slow insertion speed on fast recipes.

  • Miner resource lock bug fixed.

  • Other various.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2600751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link