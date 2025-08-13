Fluid Tank:
New block to allow for one-way buffering of fluids. Will facilitate priority sub-loops for fuelling.
Can also pickup fuel from your inventory in the UI.
Reworked Asteroid Resource System:
Inverted the Copper/Iron/Aluminium asteroid and the Manganese/Silicon/Graphite.
Added different base densities for resources.
Added fuzz algorithm so blocks can have a range of values.
Base Densities:
Aluminium Oxide: 80,
Copper Sulfide: 120,
Iron Oxide: 120,
Manganese Oxide: 80,
Graphite: 120,
Silicon: 120,
Hydrogen: 200,
Oxygen: 200,
Thorium: 200,
Uranium: 200
Bugfixes:
Options will now correctly load default state when new option is added to menu.
Reworked inserter requestor system to handle slow insertion speed on fast recipes.
Miner resource lock bug fixed.
Other various.
