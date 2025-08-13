The first update also brings a few key improvements to help with general stability.
- Topaz NPC's added, talk icons on the map/minimap indicate NPC's with something to say
- Various small visual improvements to Topaz, 3d fish groups and bubbles
- World map boundaries remade for smoother exploration
- Game now features 'borderless fullscreen' option for players that have issues with exclusive fullscreen
Most of these NPC updates should be pretty quick, I'll be tackling 1 or 2 areas per update, and the final update will address the Crystal Palace NPC's this is going to be a major update and we will be running a small competition to get your own mermaid designs into the game, replacing one of our temporary NPC designs with your own!
Changed files in this update