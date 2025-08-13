 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19589456
Update notes via Steam Community
With combat improvements behind us (for now) we move into NPC's and side content!
The first update also brings a few key improvements to help with general stability.

  • Topaz NPC's added, talk icons on the map/minimap indicate NPC's with something to say
  • Various small visual improvements to Topaz, 3d fish groups and bubbles
  • World map boundaries remade for smoother exploration
  • Game now features 'borderless fullscreen' option for players that have issues with exclusive fullscreen


Most of these NPC updates should be pretty quick, I'll be tackling 1 or 2 areas per update, and the final update will address the Crystal Palace NPC's this is going to be a major update and we will be running a small competition to get your own mermaid designs into the game, replacing one of our temporary NPC designs with your own!

