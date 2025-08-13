Atlantis
- Now has specific soundtracks that play in the background.
- Blackjack shouldn’t let you play after the dealer leaves now.
- Roulette has been added.
Fish Tank
- You can now have up to fish 6 tanks. Yeah, I said it: fish.
- Also made the fish options a little better. What’s that mean? Stuff closes when you hit buttons, or flavor text is different.
- Hexagons are now purchasable.
- Darker rocks are now purchasable.
- You can now tap the glass by right clicking. It makes your fish run from wherever you tap.
- If there are any issues with transferring fish (example: they're missing), comment on this and I'll explain recovery.
Pinball Cove
- Shaking now shakes the entire board a tad, also has sound. No more shaking while paused.
- Gameover now has text on screen to say it’s over.
- The ball is heavier.
- Catching the ball with the flippers is easier.
Marine Survey
- Assigning anomalies now includes which one you want to appear.
Flow Connections
- Fixed the transition animation when losing in time trial.
- Now makes some beeps when you are low on time.
Puzzle Reef
- Now makes some boops when you are low on time.
Aqua Shuffle
- Something interesting happens when you are low on time.
Sea Smash
- Player explosions now have sounds.
Other
- High Scores menu now has manual selection.
- Removed the “powerups will be [enabled/disabled]” buttons. I don’t think it has been necessary for a year.
- Lastly, I never thought I’d say this, but buttons should make noises.
Changed files in this update