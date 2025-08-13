 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19589430 Edited 13 August 2025 – 22:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Atlantis

  • Now has specific soundtracks that play in the background.
  • Blackjack shouldn’t let you play after the dealer leaves now.
  • Roulette has been added.

Fish Tank

  • You can now have up to fish 6 tanks. Yeah, I said it: fish.
  • Also made the fish options a little better. What’s that mean? Stuff closes when you hit buttons, or flavor text is different.
  • Hexagons are now purchasable.
  • Darker rocks are now purchasable.
  • You can now tap the glass by right clicking. It makes your fish run from wherever you tap.
  • If there are any issues with transferring fish (example: they're missing), comment on this and I'll explain recovery.

Pinball Cove

  • Shaking now shakes the entire board a tad, also has sound. No more shaking while paused.
  • Gameover now has text on screen to say it’s over.
  • The ball is heavier.
  • Catching the ball with the flippers is easier.

Marine Survey

  • Assigning anomalies now includes which one you want to appear.

Flow Connections

  • Fixed the transition animation when losing in time trial.
  • Now makes some beeps when you are low on time.

Puzzle Reef

  • Now makes some boops when you are low on time.

Aqua Shuffle

  • Something interesting happens when you are low on time.

Sea Smash

  • Player explosions now have sounds.

Other

  • High Scores menu now has manual selection.
  • Removed the “powerups will be [enabled/disabled]” buttons. I don’t think it has been necessary for a year.
  • Lastly, I never thought I’d say this, but buttons should make noises.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2339951
  • Loading history…
