13 August 2025 Build 19589266 Edited 13 August 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small patch to fix some bugs, as always, with a rework to how the Rune of Thorns works. Thank you to all players for your continued support and feedback.

Changelog

Adjustments:

  • Added a hidden element display icon on the pet menu;

  • Damage formula changed so that damage variation calculation is applied before defense subtraction;

  • Changed how the "Rune of Thorns" works, so it favors high defense builds;

Balancing Adjustments:

  • Reduced the Attack Speed increase of "Sword's Dance" skill from 500 to 400;

  • Changed the buff type of "Sword's Dance" skill and "Haste" spell from body to speed;

  • Adjusted the effectiveness of the following runes:

  • - Rune of Strength;

  • - Rune of Magic Absorption;

  • - Rune of Thorns;

  • - Rune of the Arcane;

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a bug that caused items from other shops to appear in the Item Buyer store;

  • Fixed a bug that caused spell Critical Chance to use the incorrect value;

Changed files in this update

