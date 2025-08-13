A small patch to fix some bugs, as always, with a rework to how the Rune of Thorns works. Thank you to all players for your continued support and feedback.

Changelog

Adjustments:

Added a hidden element display icon on the pet menu;

Damage formula changed so that damage variation calculation is applied before defense subtraction;

Changed how the "Rune of Thorns" works, so it favors high defense builds;

Balancing Adjustments:

Reduced the Attack Speed increase of "Sword's Dance" skill from 500 to 400;

Changed the buff type of "Sword's Dance" skill and "Haste" spell from body to speed;

Adjusted the effectiveness of the following runes:

- Rune of Strength;

- Rune of Magic Absorption;

- Rune of Thorns;

- Rune of the Arcane;

Bugfixes: