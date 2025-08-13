A small patch to fix some bugs, as always, with a rework to how the Rune of Thorns works. Thank you to all players for your continued support and feedback.
Changelog
Adjustments:
Added a hidden element display icon on the pet menu;
Damage formula changed so that damage variation calculation is applied before defense subtraction;
Changed how the "Rune of Thorns" works, so it favors high defense builds;
Balancing Adjustments:
Reduced the Attack Speed increase of "Sword's Dance" skill from 500 to 400;
Changed the buff type of "Sword's Dance" skill and "Haste" spell from body to speed;
Adjusted the effectiveness of the following runes:
- Rune of Strength;
- Rune of Magic Absorption;
- Rune of Thorns;
- Rune of the Arcane;
Bugfixes:
Fixed a bug that caused items from other shops to appear in the Item Buyer store;
Fixed a bug that caused spell Critical Chance to use the incorrect value;
Changed files in this update