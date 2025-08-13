Hello everyone! A small patch this time with some hotfixes while we prepare a larger patch in the background! Enjoy~

Patch Notes 🗒️ Little Sim World Hotfix v0.52.24

Balancing Updates ⚖️

Items added to inventory now stack on matching items before using empty slots.

Increased default tap duration for all buttons.

Controller Support & Steam Deck 🎮

Improved dragging items in inventory on the controller.

Updated dragging time to be faster.

Fixed double-tapping to move between items.

UI Fixes & Updates 📊

Fixed gender dropdown clipping.

Fixed colourable item icons to not show white boxes when dragging.

Fixed colour wheel/brightness changing when not focused.

General Fixes 🎯

Fixed player being softlocked from cancelling the purchase UI at a Pedestal.

Fixed the problem on the stove, making players unable to fix it during the tutorial.

Fixed store availability for some of the newer Cottage Core set items, according to their type.

Fixed coin multiplication.

Please remember to update your game on Steam so the patch can be applied! 🔄