POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK THE FINALS Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1
13 August 2025 Build 19589209 Edited 13 August 2025 – 22:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! A small patch this time with some hotfixes while we prepare a larger patch in the background! Enjoy~

Patch Notes 🗒️ Little Sim World Hotfix v0.52.24

Balancing Updates ⚖️

  • Items added to inventory now stack on matching items before using empty slots.

  • Increased default tap duration for all buttons.

Controller Support & Steam Deck 🎮

  • Improved dragging items in inventory on the controller.

  • Updated dragging time to be faster.

  • Fixed double-tapping to move between items.

UI Fixes & Updates 📊

  • Fixed gender dropdown clipping.

  • Fixed colourable item icons to not show white boxes when dragging.

  • Fixed colour wheel/brightness changing when not focused.

General Fixes 🎯

  • Fixed player being softlocked from cancelling the purchase UI at a Pedestal.

  • Fixed the problem on the stove, making players unable to fix it during the tutorial.

  • Fixed store availability for some of the newer Cottage Core set items, according to their type.

  • Fixed coin multiplication.

Please remember to update your game on Steam so the patch can be applied! 🔄

Changed files in this update

