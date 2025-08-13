Greetings Playtesters!



Today we have some content updates and game fixes for the Bot Colony _redux Playtest to improve your experience:

Updated chat avatars in the text field for all remaining oil rig bots. Now the face matches the bot!

Updated the audio for the Hunter Bot landing cutscene. Punchier sounds, suitable for Jeff or Jennifer.

Improved SKIP options: Skip the early cutscenes if you like. Get back to gameplay faster!

Updates to Jennifer's sounds when taking damage. No more conspicuously male grunts for our gal.

Fixes to sound restarting in Humanity Test. Background tunes are behaving during the interrogation!

Pause \[ESC] menu functionality returned to Humanity Test. Now you may pause to take a break from Hades' abuse!

Looting! Yes, the much requested ammo looting has been added to game. It's unlimited for now. Fire away!

To address some player feedback, we'd like to make it clear that this Playtest build isn't set up exactly how the final level will be set up.



For example, in the Playtest there are currently no Checkpoint saves. This means any random death sends you to the Control Room for a session of the Humanity Test.

In the real level, your mission progress will be saved after each major Objective is completed, as expected.



So if - for example - you complete the Capitalist Faction challenge, then you get smacked on your way to the next Faction (or another location), you'll be able to reload back in the safety of the Capitalist camp with all progress intact, ready to continue your mission.



We'll be implementing the full mission structure soon with Checkpoints to support it.



We're aiming for a steady release schedule of new updates to oil rig content in the Playtest, and we will eventually add entirely new episodes to test.



Thanks again for your interest and feedback!



Kind regards,

Team North Side