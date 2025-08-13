Hello moles,
We have a new patch, v1.0.7 available for Gemporium! We wanted to focus on some of the feedback we've been getting regarding loan shark frequency, as well as some other bug fixes and quality of life.
Check out the patch notes:
New Features
Reduced Debt Collection Mode
This mode allows you to play with less stress than the base game, limiting the loan shark visits to once a week. The loan shark will now only visit on Saturdays as apposed to Saturdays and Wednesdays.
High Contrast Text
New accessibility option is available for those who have a hard time reading certain text in the game
Bug fixes / balance changes
The loan shark now mentions the fact that Grandmole left you 1 million glimmer to pay off
$ signs across the game were replaced with the symbol for Glimmer
Reworded some of the upgrades to be clearer and more concise
Added a confirmation screen when starting a new game to avoid confusion with overriding saves
Added plaques to the artifact collections that hint toward their rewards + changes to display said reward once the collection is unlocked
Changed the trash icon in the gem bag to an actual trash can
The tutorial for “Uncool Customers” now plays if the first customer of the shop is an uncool customer
Slightly tweaked artifact generation to make it more consistent
Rewrote the loan repayment info screen to be more concise and descriptive
The letter description for early loan repayment will now automatically open the first time you access the early repayment table
*your (dialogue typo fixed)
Replaced \[x] icon with a trash can in the gem bag for more clarity
Added SFX to gem bag trash can for player feedback
Moved some rocks in the mines that could softlock the player
Fixed an issue where mouse input would skip incomplete lines of dialogue
Fixed an issue where tooltips would sometimes get stuck on the cursor when starting a new game
Fixed an issue that caused chatter’s messages to not appear in the shop when using Twitch Integration
Fixed the resolution menu not accurately displaying all possible resolutions
Fixed an issue with the early bird bonus not being accurately applied to the next loan payment & the total debt remaining
Music Balance
Fixed visual bug with the gem tumbler that caused it to replay the animation of the gems flying into your inventory
We hope that this new setting eases some of the stress that players have been feeling, without changing the base game for those who enjoy the current balance!
Thank you once again for a great launch week, and we are now sitting at almost 300 reviews! If you have played the game and feel like you have something to say, consider leaving a review! Not only does it help us see what people think, but it really helps our team by giving an accurate representation of the game to other steam users.
With that being said, now it is time for Merge Conflict to take a much needed post-launch rest. We'll be back in a couple weeks, so see you then!
<3 Merge Conflict Studio
Changed files in this update