Hello moles,

We have a new patch, v1.0.7 available for Gemporium! We wanted to focus on some of the feedback we've been getting regarding loan shark frequency, as well as some other bug fixes and quality of life.

Check out the patch notes:

New accessibility option is available for those who have a hard time reading certain text in the game

This mode allows you to play with less stress than the base game, limiting the loan shark visits to once a week. The loan shark will now only visit on Saturdays as apposed to Saturdays and Wednesdays.

The loan shark now mentions the fact that Grandmole left you 1 million glimmer to pay off

$ signs across the game were replaced with the symbol for Glimmer

Reworded some of the upgrades to be clearer and more concise

Added a confirmation screen when starting a new game to avoid confusion with overriding saves

Added plaques to the artifact collections that hint toward their rewards + changes to display said reward once the collection is unlocked

Changed the trash icon in the gem bag to an actual trash can

The tutorial for “Uncool Customers” now plays if the first customer of the shop is an uncool customer

Slightly tweaked artifact generation to make it more consistent

Rewrote the loan repayment info screen to be more concise and descriptive

The letter description for early loan repayment will now automatically open the first time you access the early repayment table

*your (dialogue typo fixed)

Replaced \[x] icon with a trash can in the gem bag for more clarity

Added SFX to gem bag trash can for player feedback

Moved some rocks in the mines that could softlock the player

Fixed an issue where mouse input would skip incomplete lines of dialogue

Fixed an issue where tooltips would sometimes get stuck on the cursor when starting a new game

Fixed an issue that caused chatter’s messages to not appear in the shop when using Twitch Integration

Fixed the resolution menu not accurately displaying all possible resolutions

Fixed an issue with the early bird bonus not being accurately applied to the next loan payment & the total debt remaining

Music Balance