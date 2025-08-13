This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone! Welcome to another Community Wrap-Up. We’ve got some exciting development news to share, and a bunch of amazing community content that’s been catching our eye, so let’s jump right in.

Community Feedback Update: Releasing Soon!

Since the 1.0 launch, we’ve been actively gathering your feedback and ideas, and taking note of ways we can continue improving the game. We’re excited to announce an update launching this weekend, packed with community-requested features, quality-of-life improvements, and balancing changes. Stay tuned, we’ll be revealing all the details very soon!

Developer Stream for Next Major Update!

We're planning the next major update live on stream! In the last week of August, you can watch lead developer Julian live on the Len's Island YouTube Channel as he plans the content coming in the next major update. Don't miss a chance to share your feedback, insights, and suggestions directly with the developer. Subscribe to the YouTube Channel and join the Discord for more details!

Len's Island at Gamescom 2025

Come meet the devs and play Len's Island at Gamescom! Julian, the creator of Len's Island, will be hanging out at the Fireshine booth in the Indie Arena between 2-4 pm on Thursday & Friday, ready to chat and answer all of your Len's Island questions! You can also play Len's Island at the booth during the event. Be sure to stop by and say hello!

Grand Garden Build Challenge Winner!

Congratulations to Foruna for winning the Garden Build Challenge with their creative island base that includes a Len’s Island sign made entirely from crops! Love building in Len’s Island? Join in on the fun and share your creations over on the Len’s Island Discord!

Creator Showcase



Ever wondered what surviving 100 in-game days in Len’s Island looks like? Check out this awesome video by Rogue, as they battle bosses, build epic bases, and take on the ultimate 100-day challenge in their latest YouTube video!



Len's Airship



This build by Stripysocks is absolutely wild! Who would've thought you could use building pieces to create a full-on airship?!

Amazing Pagoda Fortress

Community member Axevalla's extravagant pagoda build is nothing short of epic. We can only imagine how long it took to create. One thing’s for sure: Voidling raids don’t stand a chance against this mighty fortress!

Show me the Stuff!



As always, if you made something cool or saw something cool, we'd love to see! Tag us on X or share it on Discord.