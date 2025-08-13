Greetings,

The latest Paws Against the World update is live, packed with new features, immersive effects, and critical fixes to amplify your zombie-slaying adventure. Here’s the rundown:

Beaver Shop Added: Rescue the Bear to unlock the Beaver Shop for exclusive gear and upgrades.

Cactus Ability Re-Added: Placeable Cactus deals light damage and briefly holds zombies, now bug-free.

Tank Boss Enhancements: New boss soundtracks for epic battles. Added knife-firing ability (from previous patch) with improved balancing.

Gameplay Improvements: Removed abrupt end to Pills and Adrenaline effects for smoother transitions. Balanced weapons and elite zombies for fairer challenges. Zombies in co-op now target active players instead of dead ones.

Visual & Audio Upgrades: Added rolling card effect when entering the Claw Codex upgrade panel post-level. Improved hit value animations for clearer feedback. Added zombie speech balloons and moan sounds for immersion. New sheep head animation and small animation for ready placeable abilities. Blood effects added to run endings for dramatic impact.

Bug Fixes: Fixed player weapon alignment issues. Resolved Adrenaline boost-related bugs.



Visit the Beaver Shop, test the revamped Cactus, and face the horde with new sounds and visuals! Share your feedback.

