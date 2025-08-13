 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19588922 Edited 13 August 2025 – 21:46:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes: Version 1.0.0.8


Synergies

- Added Alien Hand to Deadman's Frenzy Recipe
- Added SFX to the Barrel Chested Synergy

Super Items

- Blood Vial will now remove all stacks if the player dies.

Weapons

- Pulse Shotgun: Damage raised from 15 damage per pellet to 17 damage per pellet. Damage falloff raised from 50% to 65%
- Energy SMG: Damage falloff raised from 50% to 65%

Voice Chat

- Added a voice chat activity to the HUD

Settings

- Added gamepad deadzone settings
- Gamepad aim acceleration setting increments by 0.05 (instead of the previous 0.25)
- Lowered aim acceleration setting's floor to 0.05 from 0.25
- Lowered default music volume to 60%

Localization

- Improved Chinese localization for some of Dr. Victor's lines

Fixes

- Fixed an issue where joining co-op players could not send messages through text chat
- Fixed an issue where players could not pick up items after removing a leech
- Fixed some geometry where equipment could fall through and become un-interactable
- Fixed an issue where the HUD notification for newly found data logs was not playing
- Fixed "Kills" text in end of game sequence not being localized
- Fixed an issue where the quit game dialog's "run progress will be lost" warning would not show during a run, and would show improperly while on the starting ship

Thanks everyone for the help with discovering these bugs and your feedback, keep it coming and enjoy!

- Prophecy Team

