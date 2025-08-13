Patch Notes: Version 1.0.0.8

Synergies - Added Alien Hand to Deadman's Frenzy Recipe

- Added SFX to the Barrel Chested Synergy



Super Items - Blood Vial will now remove all stacks if the player dies.



Weapons - Pulse Shotgun: Damage raised from 15 damage per pellet to 17 damage per pellet. Damage falloff raised from 50% to 65%

- Energy SMG: Damage falloff raised from 50% to 65%



Voice Chat - Added a voice chat activity to the HUD



Settings - Added gamepad deadzone settings

- Gamepad aim acceleration setting increments by 0.05 (instead of the previous 0.25)

- Lowered aim acceleration setting's floor to 0.05 from 0.25

- Lowered default music volume to 60%



Localization - Improved Chinese localization for some of Dr. Victor's lines



Fixes - Fixed an issue where joining co-op players could not send messages through text chat

- Fixed an issue where players could not pick up items after removing a leech

- Fixed some geometry where equipment could fall through and become un-interactable

- Fixed an issue where the HUD notification for newly found data logs was not playing

- Fixed "Kills" text in end of game sequence not being localized

- Fixed an issue where the quit game dialog's "run progress will be lost" warning would not show during a run, and would show improperly while on the starting ship



Thanks everyone for the help with discovering these bugs and your feedback, keep it coming and enjoy!



- Prophecy Team