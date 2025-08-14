Patch 1.1 is here, bringing full controller support, a range of accessibility features, and various improvements to UI and quality of life across the board!

We're also excited to announce that...

of the Devil is coming to PLAY NYC @ ANIME NYC!

Stop by Hall 1B August 22nd-24th to try out our new demo, take a photo with Morgan and Serra, and grab sticker sheets and phone charms from our merch table! #PlayNYC2025

Keep reading for additional details about everything new we've added to of the Devil in the official Patch Notes for our biggest set of improvements to-date!

Patch Notes for of the Devil ver. 1.1

Controls

Added controller recognition and support for DualShock, Xbox, Steam Deck, Switch and Generic gamepads for all gameplay. A keyboard is still required to enter passwords at two points in Episode 1.

Added support for playing the game with WASD/Arrow Keys and Keyboard rather than Mouse and Keyboard.

Added glyphs in the bottom-right corner that display controls for the most recently used device (e.g. Dualshock).

Added glyphs to various UI elements that display context-sensitive controls for the most recently used device (e.g. Delete selected save slot).

Controls for zooming in and moving unlocked images in the concept gallery have been re-worked across the board (Players no longer need to right click to drag).

Controls for Investigating environments have been re-worked across the board (Mouse or reticle movement close to the center of the screen will not prompt the camera to move).

Settings/Accessibility

Added an option to switch to Dyslexic and low-vision friendly fonts Dropdown found in Settings->Accessibility->Fonts. Affects the fonts used for most text that appears in game. Visual variety of text encountered will be greatly reduced.

Added an option to switch to Protanopia, Deuteranopia, and Tritanopia color modes. Dropdown found in Settings->Accessibility->Color Mode. Algorithmically adjusts the colors used in key UI elements to improve readability for those with the setting's listed type of color-blindness.

Added an option to double the duration given for time-sensitive gameplay sections or remove time-limits entirely. Dropdown found in Settings->Accessibility->Time-Sensitive Choices. Affects the time between witness statements in Objection gameplay. If time-limits are removed, witness statements will no longer proceed automatically during Objection gameplay. Affects the time allowed for choosing a card after CALL-ing on a witness statement during Objection gameplay. If time-limits are removed, no duration indicators will appear.

Added an option to minimize non-essential camera motion. Dropdown found in Settings->Accessibility->Camera Motion. Prevents small, looping animations from affecting cameras. Prevents the camera from being shaken. Skips over fast-motion-blurred camera-swivel animations inside the courtroom.



Added an option to minimize high-pitch "ringing" looped sound effects. Dropdown found in Settings->Accessibility->High Pitch Ambient SFX. Mutes a number of looped sound effects. Auditory ambience will be impacted.

Added an option to minimize "glitching" visual effects in Accessibility->"Glitch" VFX. Dropdown found in Settings->Accessibility->"Glitch" VFX. Disables a variety of "Glitch" post-processing effects. Visual variety will be impacted.

Added an option to "lock" displayed controls to a specific type of controller. Dropdown found in Settings->Gameplay->Displayed Controls. If of the Devil will always display the controls for the selected device regardless of what other device you make inputs with if "Displayed Controls" is not set to "Automatic."



Note that none of the accessibility options listed above are overridden by enabling Highroller mode.

As a reminder, Highroller affects the following:

Players are limited to one save slot.

Players cannot load saves from the phone menu during courtroom gameplay.

Players cannot quick-save.

Auto-saves will not occur.

Maximum Ante will be higher in every section Ante is available.

The maximum Blind you can reach during courtroom gameplay will double.

Highroller can be disabled at any time, but can only be enabled at the start of an Episode.

Gameplay

Added an Insight mechanic to Objection segments. Hovering the mouse over or selecting the CALL button with gamepad will now highlight certain words in a witness' statement in red. These words are intended to highlight the specific "objectionable" information in a witness' statement that one of your three cards might contradict. This feature can be disabled in Settings->Gameplay->Testimony Insight.

Added the ability to return the last card placed on the timeline to hand using "Return" input during Timeline gameplay (Right-Mouse click by default).

Changes to UI

Adjusted UI visuals for various menus to better provide feedback of when an item is selected, "pressed" or de-selected with either mouse or gamepad.

Adjusted the dialogue text box to leave room in bottom right corner for control glyphs.

Adjusted visuals for Timeline gameplay.

Collected Profiles, Articles, Terms and Evidence will now be automatically sorted in phone menus.. Unread items will appear at the top of the list, sorted alphabetically. Previously read items will follow, sorted alphabetically.

Added a button for returning to Title Screen to the phone's "Main Menu."

Bugs & Other Miscellaneous Fixes

Fixed an issue where certain specific UI elements were not scaling properly at ultra-wide resolutions.

Fixed an issue where opacity of the Phone UI was not always responding correctly to adjusted settings.

Fixed an issue where saves made at certain parts of courtroom sections could record data improperly.

Adjusted the layering of the Ante UI so Card details no longer can be obscured by Ante meter/fire visuals.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the Beta for this patch.

As always, you can report bugs or request assistance from us on our official Discord.

Don't forget to Wishlist Episode 2, coming soon!