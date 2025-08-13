 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19588861
Update notes via Steam Community

Shrouded Aspect was developed with gamepad controllers in mind, including the ability to play it on Steam Deck. However, official Steam Deck compatibility testing is only done by Valve at their own pace, so the best we can do right now is announce that it works.

However, some text is too small to read when played on Steam Deck, so it helps to already be familiar with the game on a PC. Skill names and effects in particular are helpful to be familiar with in advance.

I plan to enhance Shrouded Aspect's text sizes to be more Steam Deck friendly in the near future.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3206021
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3206022
  • Loading history…
