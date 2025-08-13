Shrouded Aspect was developed with gamepad controllers in mind, including the ability to play it on Steam Deck. However, official Steam Deck compatibility testing is only done by Valve at their own pace, so the best we can do right now is announce that it works.

However, some text is too small to read when played on Steam Deck, so it helps to already be familiar with the game on a PC. Skill names and effects in particular are helpful to be familiar with in advance.

I plan to enhance Shrouded Aspect's text sizes to be more Steam Deck friendly in the near future.