Hey scouts! We’re hearing you loud and clear:



The MESA is really hard.



Part of me says….good. suffer. But it does seem like it’s a bit unfair sometimes, so this patch is to adjust balance and fix bugs that are causing that!



PATCH NOTES:



IMPORTANT:

The lava rising in THE KILN has an issue where it is desynced across players. We've disabled this feature until we find a solution!

We are investigating the issue where some player’s screens turn green-tinted or black. If you have info on this, please let us know!



BALANCE:

Tumbleweed damage and knockback has been made more consistent.

Tumbleweeds now deal Thorns damage instead of Injury.

Dynamite now spawns in luggage slightly less often.

Scorpions will now deal less Poison damage depending on how close you already are to passing out.

Scorpions will now require line-of-sight to aggro you.

Tumbleweed damage and knockback now scales with the size of the tumbleweed.

Weight of \[REDACTED] reduced.

Added 3 more seconds of fall damage prevention when shooting from the Scout Cannon.

Dynamite will no longer damage you through walls.

Reduced scorpion aggro radius and movement speed slightly.

MAJOR FIXES:

Performance has been improved in the MESA.

Fixed an issue where MESA-specific items wouldn’t spawn until the end of the MESA.

Fixed an issue where The Fog would continue to rise in the Caldera onwards.

Fixed Scout eye-look not working.

Fixed an issue where 24 Karat badge would not trigger

Fixed an issue where settings dropdown wouldnt show up in Korean

Fixed an issue where if the hosting player was dead, sometimes the new backpack would de-spawn when lighting the campfire.

Fixed an issue where the Ultimate Badge couldn’t be completed.



MINOR FIXES:

Fixed an issue where the fog wall behind you at the top of the TROPICS was misaligned.

Eating a cooked scorpion will now properly restore your hunger.

Fixed an issue where tumbleweeds wouldn’t spawn.

Bug Phobia mode now affects the Antlion’s sounds as well.

Fixed an issue where the fog walls in THE KILN were misaligned.

Fixed an issue where Balloon Bunch prompted "use on #TARGETCHAR"

If you have a bug that has been reported but not addressed in this post, please know that we're still reading every bug report and feedback post that comes in so thank you for sending those! Even if we don't reply, we're listening and noting it down! We really appreciate players who have taken the time to write respectful and descriptive feedback to help us improve PEAK <3



Thanks for all the continued support and patience, GOOD LUCK!



- Aggro Crab and Landfall