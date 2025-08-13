 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19588846 Edited 13 August 2025 – 21:13:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Over the past few days, Tawa’s animation system has seen major improvements.
Attack and hit reactions now have multiple variations, and the Idle state features random animations that trigger after a short period of inactivity, making the character feel more alive and natural.

We’ve also added in-game volume controls to the pause menu (Esc), allowing you to adjust music and sound effects without leaving the game.

I’m currently working on animal behavior and adjusting Tawa’s neck position to help with object searching and interactions later in the game.

Special thanks to @joseguinart, whose feedback led me to dive into the documentation of several paleontological dig sites. This research will allow me to introduce different animal species for each biome, based on the actual discoveries linked to those environments.

Changed files in this update

