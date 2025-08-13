Hello wanderers,

Realms Road is updated !

Some bugs on skill obtained from weapons are fixed.

Some misinformation in guidance is corrected.

New item types is added to the game such as "Relics" and "Corrupted Orbs". Each of your party members can equip only one relic and corrupted orb at the same time.

New area "Corrupted Domain" is added to the game. You can access this zone from Forgotten Realm. This map is much more bigger than the standard maps. Deeper you go, more challenging enemy you will encounter. You can earn relics and corrupted orbs by defeating new corrupted enemies. Those enemies are generally wanderers who chose the dark side.

My regards...

Meketa