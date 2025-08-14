YOU'Z GITS WANT SUM METAL?!
Today we release the long-awaited Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks Da Soundtrakk
for your listening pleasure to smash gits to!
As mentioned previously, this is a bangin' set of songs that have been attached to the game whether through trailers or ingame - plus some music that's never been heard before...
These tunes from Cave Bat and Frank Klepacki are guaranteed to make any proppa Ork 'eadbang 🤘🤘
Check the link for more details:
As for notes about the latest patch...
VEHICLES ⚙️
DEFFKILLA WARTRIKE
Health reduced to 110 (from 120)
RUKKATRUKK SQUIGBUGGY
Health reduced to 140 (from 150)
GROT MEGA TANK
Health reduced to 240 (from 260)
TRUKK
Main gun damage increased to 5 (from 4.2)
MEGATRAKK SCRAPJET
Dakka guns damage increased to 1.5 (from 1)
FREE ROAM 🕊 Race Creator
A host can now hold Q to end a race that's in progress
Distance marker added to next waypoint in a race
The starting waypoint can now be moved
Race presets menu disabled while a race is in progress
Bug fix for starting waypoint not showing
Fix for race countdown not working if a client crosses the finish first
Changed location of saved kustom races to "C:\\Users\\NAME\\AppData\\Local\\SpeedFreeks\\Races\\"
Races can be shared with other players by just uploading/sending the files located in this directory, to be then put in the same directory on the other users' PC
GENERAL
Fixed issues with network sync. Gameplay should be more enjoyable and consistent in general.
Improved Kill Konvoy bomb sync
Potential fix for vehicle explosions sometimes sending other players into orbit
Improved presets menu in preparation of further updates
Improved player data management
Made jump pads more visible
Fixed some underground spawns for bombs in some Kill Konvoy maps
Comin' in upcoming updates:
Race Creation Tools
Players can choose from a list of place-able assets to use when making their race courses, providing much more freedom in track creation
Workshop Support for community races
New Game Mode: KUSTOM RALLY
This mode takes community races chosen by players and loads them back-to-back
New maps for Deff Rally and Kill Konvoy
The New Vehicle, to be disclosed soon, and you'z gits will likely be surprised
Other surprises
Changed files in this update