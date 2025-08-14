 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19588760 Edited 14 August 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

YOU'Z GITS WANT SUM METAL?!

Today we release the long-awaited Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks Da Soundtrakk for your listening pleasure to smash gits to!

As mentioned previously, this is a bangin' set of songs that have been attached to the game whether through trailers or ingame - plus some music that's never been heard before...

These tunes from Cave Bat and Frank Klepacki are guaranteed to make any proppa Ork 'eadbang 🤘🤘

Check the link for more details:

As for notes about the latest patch...

VEHICLES ⚙️

DEFFKILLA WARTRIKE

  • Health reduced to 110 (from 120)

RUKKATRUKK SQUIGBUGGY

  • Health reduced to 140 (from 150)

GROT MEGA TANK

  • Health reduced to 240 (from 260)

TRUKK

  • Main gun damage increased to 5 (from 4.2)

MEGATRAKK SCRAPJET

  • Dakka guns damage increased to 1.5 (from 1)

FREE ROAM 🕊 Race Creator

  • A host can now hold Q to end a race that's in progress

  • Distance marker added to next waypoint in a race

  • The starting waypoint can now be moved

  • Race presets menu disabled while a race is in progress

  • Bug fix for starting waypoint not showing

  • Fix for race countdown not working if a client crosses the finish first

  • Changed location of saved kustom races to "C:\\Users\\NAME\\AppData\\Local\\SpeedFreeks\\Races\\"

    • Races can be shared with other players by just uploading/sending the files located in this directory, to be then put in the same directory on the other users' PC

GENERAL

  • Fixed issues with network sync. Gameplay should be more enjoyable and consistent in general.

  • Improved Kill Konvoy bomb sync

  • Potential fix for vehicle explosions sometimes sending other players into orbit

  • Improved presets menu in preparation of further updates

  • Improved player data management

  • Made jump pads more visible

  • Fixed some underground spawns for bombs in some Kill Konvoy maps

Comin' in upcoming updates:

  • Race Creation Tools
    Players can choose from a list of place-able assets to use when making their race courses, providing much more freedom in track creation

  • Workshop Support for community races

  • New Game Mode: KUSTOM RALLY
    This mode takes community races chosen by players and loads them back-to-back

  • New maps for Deff Rally and Kill Konvoy

  • The New Vehicle, to be disclosed soon, and you'z gits will likely be surprised

  • Other surprises

