YOU'Z GITS WANT SUM METAL?!

Today we release the long-awaited Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks Da Soundtrakk for your listening pleasure to smash gits to!



As mentioned previously, this is a bangin' set of songs that have been attached to the game whether through trailers or ingame - plus some music that's never been heard before...

These tunes from Cave Bat and Frank Klepacki are guaranteed to make any proppa Ork 'eadbang 🤘🤘



Check the link for more details:

As for notes about the latest patch...

VEHICLES ⚙️

DEFFKILLA WARTRIKE

Health reduced to 110 (from 120)

RUKKATRUKK SQUIGBUGGY

Health reduced to 140 (from 150)

GROT MEGA TANK

Health reduced to 240 (from 260)

TRUKK

Main gun damage increased to 5 (from 4.2)

MEGATRAKK SCRAPJET

Dakka guns damage increased to 1.5 (from 1)

FREE ROAM 🕊 Race Creator

A host can now hold Q to end a race that's in progress

Distance marker added to next waypoint in a race

The starting waypoint can now be moved

Race presets menu disabled while a race is in progress

Bug fix for starting waypoint not showing

Fix for race countdown not working if a client crosses the finish first

Changed location of saved kustom races to " C:\\Users\\ NAME \\AppData\\Local\\SpeedFreeks\\Races\\" Races can be shared with other players by just uploading/sending the files located in this directory, to be then put in the same directory on the other users' PC



GENERAL

Fixed issues with network sync. Gameplay should be more enjoyable and consistent in general.

Improved Kill Konvoy bomb sync

Potential fix for vehicle explosions sometimes sending other players into orbit

Improved presets menu in preparation of further updates

Improved player data management

Made jump pads more visible

Fixed some underground spawns for bombs in some Kill Konvoy maps

Comin' in upcoming updates: