 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK THE FINALS Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19588715 Edited 13 August 2025 – 21:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
UI
  • Added a friend button inside the lobby to add other players to your Steam friends list.


Gameplay
  • Used keys are now marked in the inventory. (Removed with the No Help option)
  • All puzzle parts that can receive an item now highlight when looked at. (Removed with the No Help option)
  • Improved the 4th Floor starting area of the map for survivors.
  • Improved Mary’s vision while in Berserker form and reduced visual effects.


Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where survivors sometimes had to press twice for an interaction to work.
  • Fixed Mary losing or gaining an extra Lost Doll when reconnecting to a match.
  • Fixed the Team Wipe achievement.
  • Fixed a chance where a survivor’s item could not be picked up when breaking an object.
  • Fixed some hard-to-open lids on the 4th Floor.
  • Possible fix for crashes when opening the game.
  • Removed old assets from the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2221391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link