- Added a friend button inside the lobby to add other players to your Steam friends list.
Gameplay
- Used keys are now marked in the inventory. (Removed with the No Help option)
- All puzzle parts that can receive an item now highlight when looked at. (Removed with the No Help option)
- Improved the 4th Floor starting area of the map for survivors.
- Improved Mary’s vision while in Berserker form and reduced visual effects.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where survivors sometimes had to press twice for an interaction to work.
- Fixed Mary losing or gaining an extra Lost Doll when reconnecting to a match.
- Fixed the Team Wipe achievement.
- Fixed a chance where a survivor’s item could not be picked up when breaking an object.
- Fixed some hard-to-open lids on the 4th Floor.
- Possible fix for crashes when opening the game.
- Removed old assets from the game.
Changed files in this update