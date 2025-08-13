We’ve been hard at work behind the scenes, and this update brings a major rework to the game’s menus, making navigation smoother, faster, and more intuitive than ever before. Alongside the UI improvements, we’ve completed a large number of core systems that lay the foundation for the next phase of Beast Brigade’s development. These changes not only streamline the overall player experience but also open the door for upcoming features we’ve been eager to share.

With those systems in place, we’re now kicking off a complete overhaul of the game’s visuals. Expect richer environments, more detailed beasts, and a sharper, more cohesive art direction that truly brings the world of Beast Brigade to life. This is the first step in a broader push to elevate the game’s presentation to match its fast-paced, tactical gameplay — and we can’t wait for you to see what’s coming next.