13 August 2025 Build 19588661 Edited 13 August 2025 – 20:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a softlock when scoring more times than available, but still meeting requirement
  • Fixed stall penalties not being permanent if applied during some shark phases
  • Fixed an issue causing the cue ball to endlessly scratch itself (I think)
  • Fixed Grenade ball description
  • Fixed Beach ball not scoring as a striped ball

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3005621
Linux Steam Deck Depot 3005622
Linux Depot 3005623
