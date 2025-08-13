- Fixed a softlock when scoring more times than available, but still meeting requirement
- Fixed stall penalties not being permanent if applied during some shark phases
- Fixed an issue causing the cue ball to endlessly scratch itself (I think)
- Fixed Grenade ball description
- Fixed Beach ball not scoring as a striped ball
Drop Pockets 0.77.07
Update notes via Steam Community
