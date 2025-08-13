Very pleased to announce that the beta testing period is over and DONT MOVE has reached full release status!

Thanks to the community and testers for giving me valuable feedback and making some suggestions for additional scares - which have been added to the game.

Submissions are open on the Discord and Steam Community thread for new levels to add. Will also be releasing some DLC down the line.

Thanks and 'DONT MOVE'

The Dev

ABOUT THE GAME

DON'T MOVE is an immersive VR game where your ability to HOLD YOUR NERVE and stay PERFECTLY STILL, no matter what comes at you is key to succeeding.

Perfect for Friends and Families - Using the 'GALLERY' mode - and unlocked sequences can be replayed at any time.

Challenge each other to 'hold your nerve' for as long as possible.

A statement from the FLINCH-INC Dummy Testing Facility -

Here in the test facility we use every testing apparatus available, no matter how ludicrous. To test the strength and resolve of all our dummies. We pride ourselves on creating dummies with near zero 'flinch' mechanics. As our founder famously stated time and time again. 'You won't find a more willing dummy - than a 'Flinch-Inc' dummy