Fixed the switch weapon damage boost effect persistance on weapon dropped.
Fixed Hephaestos not initiating the conversation on your first run.
Fixed some issues related to the corridor randomization.
Fixed some ovelapping geometry.
Fixed an issue where pressing escape while the confirmation menu is displayed ignores it.
Bonus : Added keyboard/controller support to this menu.
Fixed an issue where radiation cracks blocked some movement actions.
Fixed an issue regarding the maximum number of of integral digits displayed.
New version is 0.0.2.1.0a
Changed files in this update