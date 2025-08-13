 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19588498
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the switch weapon damage boost effect persistance on weapon dropped.

  • Fixed Hephaestos not initiating the conversation on your first run.

  • Fixed some issues related to the corridor randomization.

  • Fixed some ovelapping geometry.

  • Fixed an issue where pressing escape while the confirmation menu is displayed ignores it.

    • Bonus : Added keyboard/controller support to this menu.

  • Fixed an issue where radiation cracks blocked some movement actions.

  • Fixed an issue regarding the maximum number of of integral digits displayed.

New version is 0.0.2.1.0a

