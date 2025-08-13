Commanders!
The battlefield expands again with Warside v1.4, bringing with it some major multiplayer updates and quality-of-life enhancements.
As with all our updates, we welcome your feedback and comments on our forums.
Multiplayer
Multiplayer games now support up to 4 players. We also added multiplayer teams, enabling you to play 2v2 (or even 3v1) on compatible missions, as well as up to 4-way FFAs.
We've added a new mission browser in the multiplayer lobby. Players can quickly select any community map (up to 4 players). The map will be automatically downloaded to all players, ready to start the game.
We've updated the lobby interface to make managing games easier - especially with teams. Players are now able to quickly change their player order and select their team by clicking empty slots. The lobby host no longer has to be the first player.
Skirmish
We now support saving Skirmish missions - perfect for some of the giant maps made by our community. You can quit a Skirmish mission at any time, and your progress will be automatically saved. This applies to both built-in and community maps.
Multiple games can be in progress at once, so you can stop and play a different mission, and then return to a previous one.
Skirmish missions now also show a rank icon once completed. The system works the same as our main campaign, where we show the highest completed difficulty for that mission.
Steam Deck Verified
It took a bit of back and forth, but we're now officially Steam Deck verified.
We've been fully compatible and playable on the Steam Deck for a while now, but it's nice to have completed the process and received the badge from Valve's Steam Deck team.
Dialogue Skipping
It's only a minor feature, but you've been giving us constant feedback on the need to skip mission dialogue. This has been especially true for players replaying the campaign on higher difficulties or going back to earn achievements.
With this patch, mission dialogue can now be skipped by holding the mouse or controller button for just over a second. A small progress animation will show during the "skip".
Skipping dialogue will skip the current conversation. If there is more dialogue on your next turn, then you will need to hold the skip button again. We felt this gave the best balance between skippable text versus missing context.
Additional Changes
The AI has been updated to be better at the early game in Skirmish missions (especially when starting on a map with no starting units).
A tweaked pathing algorithm is now used by the AI to stop it from making "conga lines" of units. This would sometimes happen in the campaign when there were a lot of starting units, and a single fast movement route, like a road.
Fixed issue where Bike units would continue to loop their idle sound after moving.
Fixed issue where spamming clicks could open the mini-menu during dialogue sequences.
Fixed layout issue on main menu footer with 1600x900 screens.
Fixed crash when starting a new Skirmish mission whilst community missions were still loading in the background.
Fixed issue where AI players would pause briefly at the start of turns on larger maps.
