Commanders!

The battlefield expands again with Warside v1.4, bringing with it some major multiplayer updates and quality-of-life enhancements.

As with all our updates, we welcome your feedback and comments on our forums.

Multiplayer

Multiplayer games now support up to 4 players. We also added multiplayer teams, enabling you to play 2v2 (or even 3v1) on compatible missions, as well as up to 4-way FFAs.

We've added a new mission browser in the multiplayer lobby. Players can quickly select any community map (up to 4 players). The map will be automatically downloaded to all players, ready to start the game.

We've updated the lobby interface to make managing games easier - especially with teams. Players are now able to quickly change their player order and select their team by clicking empty slots. The lobby host no longer has to be the first player.

Skirmish

We now support saving Skirmish missions - perfect for some of the giant maps made by our community. You can quit a Skirmish mission at any time, and your progress will be automatically saved. This applies to both built-in and community maps.

Multiple games can be in progress at once, so you can stop and play a different mission, and then return to a previous one.

Skirmish missions now also show a rank icon once completed. The system works the same as our main campaign, where we show the highest completed difficulty for that mission.

Steam Deck Verified

It took a bit of back and forth, but we're now officially Steam Deck verified.

We've been fully compatible and playable on the Steam Deck for a while now, but it's nice to have completed the process and received the badge from Valve's Steam Deck team.

Dialogue Skipping

It's only a minor feature, but you've been giving us constant feedback on the need to skip mission dialogue. This has been especially true for players replaying the campaign on higher difficulties or going back to earn achievements.

With this patch, mission dialogue can now be skipped by holding the mouse or controller button for just over a second. A small progress animation will show during the "skip".

Skipping dialogue will skip the current conversation. If there is more dialogue on your next turn, then you will need to hold the skip button again. We felt this gave the best balance between skippable text versus missing context.

Additional Changes