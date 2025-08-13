- Added a popup for en passant. So players unfamiliar with en passant hopefully realise the game didn't break...
- Fixed "Undeserved Modifiers" so it works with badges that spawn pieces at round start
- Made the zombie knight and zombie rook badges work with knight men and rook men
- Made the zombie pawn badge work with the unlockable pawns
- Changed the ice badge unlock condition to freezing 120 pieces (down from 200)
- Badges now properly unlock in custom matches
- Increased the text box size for score so it doesn't overflow
- Added $6 to the amount earned in a run (shown on the victory screen) to account for the $6 you start with
- Fixed some translation issues/ text that was left untranslated
- Added extra protection against corrupt save files (just in case)
Patch 1.06
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update