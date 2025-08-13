 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19588398 Edited 13 August 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a popup for en passant. So players unfamiliar with en passant hopefully realise the game didn't break...
  • Fixed "Undeserved Modifiers" so it works with badges that spawn pieces at round start
  • Made the zombie knight and zombie rook badges work with knight men and rook men
  • Made the zombie pawn badge work with the unlockable pawns
  • Changed the ice badge unlock condition to freezing 120 pieces (down from 200)
  • Badges now properly unlock in custom matches
  • Increased the text box size for score so it doesn't overflow
  • Added $6 to the amount earned in a run (shown on the victory screen) to account for the $6 you start with
  • Fixed some translation issues/ text that was left untranslated
  • Added extra protection against corrupt save files (just in case)

Changed files in this update

