 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK THE FINALS Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19588185 Edited 13 August 2025 – 23:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Highlights

  • The intermittent "load bug" should be smashed. Please report any ongoing issues.

  • Missing Mining Marker issue has been addressed. If you were impacted, please check the top of the Tier 2 Midhaven Tower.

  • Multiplayer is not reenabled just yet, it should arrive with 11.4, hopefully soon!

Additions

  • More VFX creatures added to bodies of water. They cannot be scanner or hunted but they look very pretty, please enjoy them!

  • Additional fish were added to several empty spaces along coasts

  • Ongoing work on a new camera system. This system will make many pieces turn transparent and reduce camera "popping."

  • Resource respawn rates have been adjusted

  • Inventory slot have expanded and costs to unlock additional slots have been rebalanced to be more generous

  • Moved around Midhaven Traders to be more visible in the central part of Midhaven

Bug Fixes

  • Water fog should be more consistently rendered

  • Direction input for XBOX, Steamdeck and other controllers should now be fixed. These directional inputs can no longer be rebound. If you were impacted by a rare movement bug relating to XBOX or Steamdeck it should now be addressed by these changes.

  • UI prompts next to the mini map should now properly render

  • Giant Eyes should now drop reward loot far away from their body

  • Adjusted the spawn location of Chedogo sprite on king tree so that they no longer spawn inside the tree

Known Issues

  • The new Multiplayer data transfer system is undergoing internal testing, it should be out with 11.4. Multiplayer is currently disabled for just a bit longer.

  • Crash on exit errors. We're aware of this problem and will be working on addressing it

    Thank you as always for your support! We hope to get 11.4 to you all soon!

    -The Dreamlit Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2178071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link