Highlights
The intermittent "load bug" should be smashed. Please report any ongoing issues.
Missing Mining Marker issue has been addressed. If you were impacted, please check the top of the Tier 2 Midhaven Tower.
Multiplayer is not reenabled just yet, it should arrive with 11.4, hopefully soon!
Additions
More VFX creatures added to bodies of water. They cannot be scanner or hunted but they look very pretty, please enjoy them!
Additional fish were added to several empty spaces along coasts
Ongoing work on a new camera system. This system will make many pieces turn transparent and reduce camera "popping."
Resource respawn rates have been adjusted
Inventory slot have expanded and costs to unlock additional slots have been rebalanced to be more generous
Moved around Midhaven Traders to be more visible in the central part of Midhaven
Bug Fixes
Water fog should be more consistently rendered
Direction input for XBOX, Steamdeck and other controllers should now be fixed. These directional inputs can no longer be rebound. If you were impacted by a rare movement bug relating to XBOX or Steamdeck it should now be addressed by these changes.
UI prompts next to the mini map should now properly render
Giant Eyes should now drop reward loot far away from their body
Adjusted the spawn location of Chedogo sprite on king tree so that they no longer spawn inside the tree
Known Issues
The new Multiplayer data transfer system is undergoing internal testing, it should be out with 11.4. Multiplayer is currently disabled for just a bit longer.
Crash on exit errors. We're aware of this problem and will be working on addressing it
Thank you as always for your support! We hope to get 11.4 to you all soon!
-The Dreamlit Team
