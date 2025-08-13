Lolis's Birthday Festival

Today marks Lolis's second birthday! She seems to have forgotten it herself, so let's prepare a surprise birthday party for her!

Thank you for another year of support from all players. This is already the second birthday our studio has celebrated for Lolis. Compared to last year's explosive growth, this year has been one of steady development. While the popularity of "VPet Simulator" may have slightly decreased, the enthusiasm of both new and veteran players remains unchanged. We deeply appreciate all players who continue to support Lolis. LB Studio and Lolis thank you for your companionship! We look forward to your continued support in the coming year!

Birthday Festival Fan Creation Exhibition

It's gift-unwrapping time! Will this year's presents be more numerous than last year's? Let's find out together!

This year, 40 fan creations related to VPet Simulator by 36 Players are now shared by Lolis with everyone. Featuring both new and familiar creators, we invite all Players to look forward to these works!﻿

Live Stream: https://live.bilibili.com/blanc/1743354806 (Chinese only)

English Birthday Celebration Video: An English birthday greeting video will be available on YouTube around August 15th. Stay tuned for updates!﻿

Additionally, the Top 10 voted works will receive special rewards. Players can vote to rank the Birthday Festival fan creations through a "Select 5 out of 36" system. Voting ends on August 19th.﻿

Voting links will be announced after the birthday event concludes. Due to increased submissions, the Top 10 will receive an exclusive "Big Brother Drinking Tea" coaster in addition to original rewards.

Anniversary Update

The development team's gifts for all players

Birthday Live2D Wallpaper Available after Birthday stream

New Features

2nd Anniversary Cake

Discover its magical effects!

Hero Landing

After countless player interactions, Lolis mastered stylish landings

Folder Surprise

What are these videos doing here? New Animation: Happy Squat

Bug fixes implemented

Finally, Happy Birthday! Lolis!