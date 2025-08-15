Hello everyone,

This is the last major update for Survival Hold Your Self.

Please read the patch notes. If you have any questions or find any further bugs, please use the Discord server. Thank you.

Bug Fixes:

1. Compass display is no longer visible when a different UI is open.

2. Game performance improved.

3. Sound bugs at the waterfront fixed.

4. Bandits sometimes didn't attack the player. Fixed.

New Features:

You can now purchase an NPC companion from the merchant. This companion can craft items at a crafting table you can build without requiring a request, but it takes a little longer.

Thank you for your feedback.