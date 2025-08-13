Greetings Commander,



The latest update has been released: Release v1.0.4a - Bellerophon



Today's patch comes with the powerful new variant of Light Destroyer known as Bellerophon. Forced to flee mid-construction by the arrival of an Imperial purgation fleet, the half-finished Bellerophon nonetheless carries such advanced systems and armaments that observers believe its combat potential rivals or even surpasses that of any known warship.

In addition to the new ship, we've also included a few provisional fixes for several recurring bugs that have been present since launch, notably the profile corruption bug (the one that wipes your save and prevents you from launching the game entirely). This latest version of Void War should be able to detect profile corruption, and instead of crashing immediately it will attempt to load a backup or simply create a new profile and notify you of the corruption.



As always, if you have lost progress due to profile corruption, you can always post a bug report in the Discord and we will happy to reconstruct your profile for you. Thanks for your patience.



Lastly, we have a few random fixes and tweaks: Seeker Missiles felt a bit overtuned so that needed a change, more nuanced rules for recalling permanent AI-controlled friendly crew, and an in-game Announcements menu which will be useful for posting patch notes and any other important updates.

Version Number: Release 1.0.4a

Content

New ship: Light Destroyer C

Stability

Provisional fix for occasional tooltip crash when hovering over crew on an enemy ship as it's destroyed

Provisional fix for occasional crash when restarting game after losing commander on enemy ship

Provisional fix for profile corruption bug

Improved feedback and handling for profile corruption bug

Gameplay

Reduced Seeker Missiles shot count

Permanent AI-controlled friendly crew with 15 HP or higher can be recalled

Fixed Translocator appearing under Psychomancy merchant category

Fixed Breach Charge appearing under Equipment merchant category

Text

Fixed typo in Photon Beam I

Fixed typo in Technocult encounter

Fixed typo in Light Destroyer B unlock description

Changed 'Child Soldier' keyword to 'SDF Soldier'

UI