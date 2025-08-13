 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19587886 Edited 13 August 2025 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Commander,

The latest update has been released: Release v1.0.4a - Bellerophon

Today's patch comes with the powerful new variant of Light Destroyer known as Bellerophon. Forced to flee mid-construction by the arrival of an Imperial purgation fleet, the half-finished Bellerophon nonetheless carries such advanced systems and armaments that observers believe its combat potential rivals or even surpasses that of any known warship.

In addition to the new ship, we've also included a few provisional fixes for several recurring bugs that have been present since launch, notably the profile corruption bug (the one that wipes your save and prevents you from launching the game entirely). This latest version of Void War should be able to detect profile corruption, and instead of crashing immediately it will attempt to load a backup or simply create a new profile and notify you of the corruption.

As always, if you have lost progress due to profile corruption, you can always post a bug report in the Discord and we will happy to reconstruct your profile for you. Thanks for your patience.

Lastly, we have a few random fixes and tweaks: Seeker Missiles felt a bit overtuned so that needed a change, more nuanced rules for recalling permanent AI-controlled friendly crew, and an in-game Announcements menu which will be useful for posting patch notes and any other important updates.

Version Number: Release 1.0.4a 

Content

  • New ship: Light Destroyer C

Stability

  • Provisional fix for occasional tooltip crash when hovering over crew on an enemy ship as it's destroyed

  • Provisional fix for occasional crash when restarting game after losing commander on enemy ship

  • Provisional fix for profile corruption bug

  • Improved feedback and handling for profile corruption bug 

Gameplay

  • Reduced Seeker Missiles shot count

  • Permanent AI-controlled friendly crew with 15 HP or higher can be recalled

  • Fixed Translocator appearing under Psychomancy merchant category 

  • Fixed Breach Charge appearing under Equipment merchant category

Text

  • Fixed typo in Photon Beam I

  • Fixed typo in Technocult encounter

  • Fixed typo in Light Destroyer B unlock description

  • Changed 'Child Soldier' keyword to 'SDF Soldier'

UI

  • Added 'Announcements' menu

  • Fixed Ancient C variant designation

