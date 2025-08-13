Patch 0.7.3 is now live. The penultimate one for the Webgrave Update. Highlights:

Lots of fixes (FSR, FoV on non-standard screens) and optimizations

Each gun now tracks its own kill count ,

Detailed notes below...

WEAPONS

Designer’s note: while it might seem insignificant, it actually gets rid of numerous frustrating breakpoints, where weak minor enemies were left with a sliver of health. These bad breakpoints were unintended, and a result of previously balancing the weapon only around the shoot & detonate loop .

Designer’s note: this leaves Psychopomp’s performance mostly unaffected, but should significantly improve its gamefeel.

Psychopomp – Slowed down firing animation, slightly reduced vertical recoil on subsequent shots, significantly reduced overall horizontal recoil

Fixed multiplied fire damage from Striga’s shockwave, when firing stakes in the same spot

Designer’s note: while we all know Striga needs a nerf, this change is actually implemented because of an unintended interaction. Striga’s fire shockwave was not meant to damage the initial target. Because of that, the intended +25% damage bonus to long range targets ballooned to +52%. Removing the bonus damage brings the balance closer to our original intentions.

Designer’s note: While very useful in the right circumstances, Mysterium III did very little in 1v1 duels, which are a significant part of Nemesis usability. Moreover, it was hard to make use of Nemesis fire proficiency when it came to triggering elemental arcana and combos. This addition helps alleviate that problem, and makes damaging marked targets as soon as possible more rewarding – and chasing targets of opportunity is the main intended Nemesis’ “fun factor generator”.

Nemesis – Mysterium III now sets marked enemies on fire for a while.

Fast Reload Arcana now works with the Koschei

Koschei – Reworked Mysterium III. Now it says “Killing 6 enemies before unleashing the swarm increases the number of bone shards launched and decay power”. Visual indicators for charges 4 to 6 have been added.

TRAPS

Removed spawnpoints too close to the initial starting area

Ambush bells can no longer trigger in the initial starting area

Exploding barrels now also spawn on the Island of the Damned and Velmorne

Improved the visibility of barrels overgrown with vines

STATS 2.2

Changed the Scavenging icon. Drops affected by Scavenging are now marked by cogwheels icon

In the Ascension Shrine, when you hover any player attribute (Flesh etc.), you can now see which stats are influenced by increasing it. The strength of the influence is marked by the number of diamonds (two diamonds => strong influence, one diamond => weak influence)

Tooltips over each stat now display more detailed and tangible information about every stat: what parameters a given stat affects, and what are their current boosts

A new way to display stats to reduce the clutter and overload of 1XX values. All player stats are now displayed in range 0-100. Health and Stamina are the only stats with actual hard values displayed

STAT VALUES

Stamina – Increased stamina gained per level at low levels (max SP remains the same)

Health – Increased health gained per level at low levels (max HP remains the same)

These changes are meant to make early leveling more impactful and further differentiate the starting classes. Max spell cooldown reduction remains the same.

Witchery – Decreased spell recharge below 10 Witchery. Slightly slowed down spell recharge gains under 25 Witchery.

Scavenging – reduced the amount of Healing Elixirs dropped by Antimagic Runes

UI

Changed the screenshots used by ‘Combat’ and ‘Calamities’ pages of the Game Handbook

Every weapon now displays its kill count in the Inspect Screen. You can find it in the top bar, next to the weapon’s name

Removed redundant information about Mysterium from the top bar in the Inspect Screen

Changed the way Prophecies are displayed in the Prophecy Study. The ones which are equipped are now marked by the yellow color, making it more clear and easier to manage them

Removed Prophecies tab from the Inventory. Collected Prophecies are now displayed only in the Prophecy Study in the Hermitorium

Added Consumables tab to the Inventory for the ease of use during expeditions

ENEMIES

Creeper added to Velmorne

Fixed the bug that caused Rotten Fiend to trigger hit sounds on signs and lamps across Velmorne

Fixed the bug that caused Bonsaire the Illuminated to be inactive

Fixed the bug that caused the framerate to drop significantly if Calamity was triggered deep in the sewers

Rebalanced Gravedigger and Sepulcher attack to have lower Damage over Time, compensated it with an initial damage

Fixed a bug that caused Townswoman to deal damage twice during her teleport attack

Fixed a bug that caused Spinners to trigger footsteps after death

Widow melee attack should now deal damage more consistently + added a jump ability to allow here to disengage the player

Inactive Dimacher now reacts to damage

Fixed the potential Calamity vortex position near Velmorne marketplace

Calamity skulls had their health raised to balance things out a bit and make it harder to dispel Calamity by running to the vortex. Its still doable, it just requires more skill now

Defender Calamity has been reworked slightly – to improve the pacing the vortex during this calamity now spawns close to the player instead of seed defined position

Shieldbearer Calamity has been reworked slightly – to improve its flow on Velmorne and make it more survivable. Shieldbearer’s capture-bubble radius has been doubled

Fixed several procedural spawn issues in Velmorne related to enemies spawned by Calamities and Warden. They shouldn’t spawn in the canals while the player is above

Castle and Village Boss should now properly mark as complete on the map after killing the boss