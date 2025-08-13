Patch 0.7.3 is now live. The penultimate one for the Webgrave Update. Highlights:
Stats 2.2, including detailed info in tooltips,
Creeper: a new enemy in Velmorne,
10 new Achievements,
Each gun now tracks its own kill count,
Lots of fixes (FSR, FoV on non-standard screens) and optimizations
Detailed notes below...
WEAPONS
Hangfire – Increased base damage from 35 to 38
Designer’s note: while it might seem insignificant, it actually gets rid of numerous frustrating breakpoints, where weak minor enemies were left with a sliver of health. These bad breakpoints were unintended, and a result of previously balancing the weapon only around the shoot & detonate loop.
Psychopomp – Slowed down firing animation, slightly reduced vertical recoil on subsequent shots, significantly reduced overall horizontal recoil
Designer’s note: this leaves Psychopomp’s performance mostly unaffected, but should significantly improve its gamefeel.
Striga – Removed bonus main target damage from Mysterium I
Designer’s note: while we all know Striga needs a nerf, this change is actually implemented because of an unintended interaction. Striga’s fire shockwave was not meant to damage the initial target. Because of that, the intended +25% damage bonus to long range targets ballooned to +52%. Removing the bonus damage brings the balance closer to our original intentions.
Fixed multiplied fire damage from Striga’s shockwave, when firing stakes in the same spot
Nemesis – Mysterium III now sets marked enemies on fire for a while.
Designer’s note: While very useful in the right circumstances, Mysterium III did very little in 1v1 duels, which are a significant part of Nemesis usability. Moreover, it was hard to make use of Nemesis fire proficiency when it came to triggering elemental arcana and combos. This addition helps alleviate that problem, and makes damaging marked targets as soon as possible more rewarding – and chasing targets of opportunity is the main intended Nemesis’ “fun factor generator”.
Koschei – Reworked Mysterium III. Now it says “Killing 6 enemies before unleashing the swarm increases the number of bone shards launched and decay power”. Visual indicators for charges 4 to 6 have been added.
Fast Reload Arcana now works with the Koschei
TRAPS
Fester (Velmorne)
Lowered health from 60 to 15
Removed spawnpoints too close to the initial starting area
Ambush Bells (Velmorne)
Ambush bells can no longer trigger in the initial starting area
Exploding barrels
Improved the visibility of barrels overgrown with vines
Exploding barrels now also spawn on the Island of the Damned and Velmorne
STATS 2.2
A new way to display stats to reduce the clutter and overload of 1XX values. All player stats are now displayed in range 0-100. Health and Stamina are the only stats with actual hard values displayed
Tooltips over each stat now display more detailed and tangible information about every stat: what parameters a given stat affects, and what are their current boosts
In the Ascension Shrine, when you hover any player attribute (Flesh etc.), you can now see which stats are influenced by increasing it. The strength of the influence is marked by the number of diamonds (two diamonds => strong influence, one diamond => weak influence)
Changed the Scavenging icon. Drops affected by Scavenging are now marked by cogwheels icon
STAT VALUES
Scavenging – reduced the amount of Healing Elixirs dropped by Antimagic Runes
Witchery – Decreased spell recharge below 10 Witchery. Slightly slowed down spell recharge gains under 25 Witchery.
These changes are meant to make early leveling more impactful and further differentiate the starting classes. Max spell cooldown reduction remains the same.
Health – Increased health gained per level at low levels (max HP remains the same)
Stamina – Increased stamina gained per level at low levels (max SP remains the same)
UI
Added Consumables tab to the Inventory for the ease of use during expeditions
Removed Prophecies tab from the Inventory. Collected Prophecies are now displayed only in the Prophecy Study in the Hermitorium
Changed the way Prophecies are displayed in the Prophecy Study. The ones which are equipped are now marked by the yellow color, making it more clear and easier to manage them
Removed redundant information about Mysterium from the top bar in the Inspect Screen
Every weapon now displays its kill count in the Inspect Screen. You can find it in the top bar, next to the weapon’s name
Changed the screenshots used by ‘Combat’ and ‘Calamities’ pages of the Game Handbook
ENEMIES
Creeper added to Velmorne
Fixed the bug that caused Rotten Fiend to trigger hit sounds on signs and lamps across Velmorne
Fixed the bug that caused Bonsaire the Illuminated to be inactive
Fixed the bug that caused the framerate to drop significantly if Calamity was triggered deep in the sewers
Rebalanced Gravedigger and Sepulcher attack to have lower Damage over Time, compensated it with an initial damage
Fixed a bug that caused Townswoman to deal damage twice during her teleport attack
Fixed a bug that caused Spinners to trigger footsteps after death
Widow melee attack should now deal damage more consistently + added a jump ability to allow here to disengage the player
Inactive Dimacher now reacts to damage
Fixed the potential Calamity vortex position near Velmorne marketplace
Calamity skulls had their health raised to balance things out a bit and make it harder to dispel Calamity by running to the vortex. Its still doable, it just requires more skill now
Defender Calamity has been reworked slightly – to improve the pacing the vortex during this calamity now spawns close to the player instead of seed defined position
Shieldbearer Calamity has been reworked slightly – to improve its flow on Velmorne and make it more survivable. Shieldbearer’s capture-bubble radius has been doubled
Fixed several procedural spawn issues in Velmorne related to enemies spawned by Calamities and Warden. They shouldn’t spawn in the canals while the player is above
Castle and Village Boss should now properly mark as complete on the map after killing the boss
Fishermen’s area in Scarlet Coast (the one Galley Slave spawns at) has been reintroduced into the arena pool and now can have Manifestation scenario in it
MISC
Lowered the amount of cursed treasures that spawn in Velmorne.
Fixed a bug that removed Treasure Chests from the minimap
Melee Charge Bead cooldown penalty reduced from -50% to -30%
Iron Cross now disables affected enemies’ dash and jump abilities
Added weapon switching tutorials after equipping new weapons
Added 10 new achievements
Misc Velmorne performance optimizations
Velmorne minibosses have proper map descriptions
FSR crash fixed – FSR1 & 2 reeneabled
Sewer grates in Velmorne are added to the map when player finds them
Fixed Climbing Gear pickup not disappearing when already have the item
Town mirage in sewers no longer requires payment every time
Fixed Gnosis book objective and achievement requiring opening mirages – all mirages should now be counted towards those
Fixed FOV scaling on non 16:9 displays
Fixed Effigy of Plague not affecting enemies
Opening Menu screen rework so the preyer always looks proper
AUDIO
Designed and implemented sounds for the Creeper
Applied some minor tweaks to Psychopomp’s shooting sound
Tweaked part of the UI sounds that trigger together with the hint, during the Prologue
Enriched the soundscape of the Prologue’s first arena, adding more winds, foliage and wildlife (mainly in the surrounding areas)
Lowered the loudness of the acid pool in the Prologue’s jumping tutorial section
Lowered the loudness of the music that plays in the Witch Mountain’s Labyrinth section
