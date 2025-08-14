 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19587459 Edited 14 August 2025 – 09:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Sleepers,

This hotfix requires a client-side download. Remember to restart your Steam client if the download does not appear automatically for you. Servers will be coming back up shortly.

For the list of known issues, please visit our Discord server or Steam discussion boards.

FIXES

  • Server and client stability improvements.

  • Fixed the stuttering issue on low and medium graphical settings.

  • Fixed the P83 travel error that prevented players from traveling and could have resulted in vehicle loss. Players who lost their vehicles due to this bug will get them back.

