Hey Sleepers,
This hotfix requires a client-side download. Remember to restart your Steam client if the download does not appear automatically for you. Servers will be coming back up shortly.
For the list of known issues, please visit our Discord server or Steam discussion boards.
FIXES
Server and client stability improvements.
Fixed the stuttering issue on low and medium graphical settings.
Fixed the P83 travel error that prevented players from traveling and could have resulted in vehicle loss. Players who lost their vehicles due to this bug will get them back.
Changed files in this update