Control stuff with bindable keys and toggle options



Graphic stuff with graphic settings!



Fixed a bug where the server crashes after delivering an artefact



Dropped items should be fully synced now



Jumpscare artefact wont steal mouse when drawing



Voicechat might be improved? There's still a bug where you can't hear other people, but i couldn't replicate it :(



Hola holaAdded new settings!Also some bug fixesLastly, I added an error log in the: local files => whimsical artefacts_data => log.txt.if you notice any bugs, I would be very grateful if you post what happened and the last thing you did in the pinned discussion with the log included.Especially if you encounter the voice chat bug or if you are not able to join a lobby, I have no clue how they are triggered :(The next update will be a bigger one that changes the game flow quite a bit.After that I'll be able to add content :)And again, thanks for playing my game!I love reading your comments and I really enjoy seeing what you all draw!