BAPBAP
13 August 2025 Build 19587315 Edited 14 August 2025 – 15:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Yoyo Bappers!

THE 1.0 PREVIEW PATCH IS LIVE NOW!

The official launch is on August 19th, but we're pushing all the changes live a bit early for you guys to try and break stuff.


Features:

- Kat, the Catmancer is now available
- 2 new maps, Temple and Tireclub
- New augments
- Background music added for every map
- New skins
- Some light balance changes (Kamikaze nerfed :eyes:)

It's been a long ride and outside of bug fixes and stability patches, we're happy to call this the definitive version of BAPBAP.

A genuine, chuck-sized thank you for all your support through the years. We couldn't have made BAPBAP without you.

Read the full blog here: https://baphq.notion.site/015-1-0-Launch-24ed25b25d7980698fd2e9528d42f303

Changed files in this update

