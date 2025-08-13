Yoyo Bappers!



THE 1.0 PREVIEW PATCH IS LIVE NOW!

The official launch is on August 19th, but we're pushing all the changes live a bit early for you guys to try and break stuff.



Features:

- Kat, the Catmancer is now available

- 2 new maps, Temple and Tireclub

- New augments

- Background music added for every map

- New skins

- Some light balance changes (Kamikaze nerfed :eyes:)

It's been a long ride and outside of bug fixes and stability patches, we're happy to call this the definitive version of BAPBAP.

A genuine, chuck-sized thank you for all your support through the years. We couldn't have made BAPBAP without you.

Read the full blog here: https://baphq.notion.site/015-1-0-Launch-24ed25b25d7980698fd2e9528d42f303