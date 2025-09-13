Supports multiple devices and can run independently of Steam. Please manually create a desktop shortcut for the main software program Sapphire.exe. In rare cases, it may be necessary to launch it from Steam

The Creative Workshop will provide support in the future

Administrator privileges

The software no longer runs with administrator privileges by default

To use high-priority automatic startup, you need to set it with administrator privileges (right-click on the program, run as an administrator, and set it in the settings box)

If high-priority automatic startup is not required, it can be set through conventional means

Custom widgets are now available

Support for QML components (a scripting language similar to JavaScript)

Using GPU graphics, various advanced animations, visual effects, and interactions can be defined

Support html/webpage as a component

Using browser engine/GPU for drawing consumes a lot of memory and performance, please use with caution!

You can write your own widgets or directly use widgets written by others

The widget instance and tutorial will be launched online as soon as possible

Windows SMTC support

Fully compatible with Windows SMTC functionality

Used in conjunction with the widget, it serves as a desktop player

Folder interaction optimization

Display up to 50 files

Cancel recursive expansion

No longer load images within folders (can be turned on in the settings panel)

This update is a stability update, optimizing 90% of the issues related to lag and crashes. It will continue to restore and add features

Multi-screen display optimization

System UI styling and optimization

The new appearance includes:

Settings Panel

context menu

prompt box

Notice

label

Windows 11 uses acrylic material

Windows 10 uses transparent blur material

Various parameters can be set in the "Appearance" interface

Right-click menu now:

Set attributes in batch

Display the number of pasted files in advance

The "New" menu is more comprehensive

Shortcut keys (customization will be supported in the future)

Show/Hide software (switch to native desktop): alt+s

Open the settings panel by pressing ctrl+,

Support the option to restore all default icons with one click

Parallax effect

Desktop icons will generate corresponding offsets according to the movement of the mouse

It can be opened and set up in the settings panel

It may have an impact on performance, please use with caution

Updated page turning animation, with smoother scrolling up and down animation

repair

Fix the issue of software crashing but the tray still exists

The issue of software disappearing when launching software such as QQ Music (please try turning on "Deep Integration")

Fixed some black screen issues

The issue of files not being able to be dragged into folders

Optimized the visual perception of position during dragging

Fixed the issue where multiple pages may be displayed simultaneously

Fixed the issue where the settings panel would follow the cursor after clicking a link in the settings panel