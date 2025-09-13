Supports multiple devices and can run independently of Steam. Please manually create a desktop shortcut for the main software program Sapphire.exe. In rare cases, it may be necessary to launch it from Steam
The Creative Workshop will provide support in the future
Administrator privileges
The software no longer runs with administrator privileges by default
To use high-priority automatic startup, you need to set it with administrator privileges (right-click on the program, run as an administrator, and set it in the settings box)
If high-priority automatic startup is not required, it can be set through conventional means
Custom widgets are now available
Support for QML components (a scripting language similar to JavaScript)
Using GPU graphics, various advanced animations, visual effects, and interactions can be defined
Support html/webpage as a component
Using browser engine/GPU for drawing consumes a lot of memory and performance, please use with caution!
You can write your own widgets or directly use widgets written by others
The widget instance and tutorial will be launched online as soon as possible
Windows SMTC support
Fully compatible with Windows SMTC functionality
Used in conjunction with the widget, it serves as a desktop player
Folder interaction optimization
Display up to 50 files
Cancel recursive expansion
No longer load images within folders (can be turned on in the settings panel)
This update is a stability update, optimizing 90% of the issues related to lag and crashes. It will continue to restore and add features
Multi-screen display optimization
System UI styling and optimization
The new appearance includes:
Settings Panel
context menu
prompt box
Notice
label
Windows 11 uses acrylic material
Windows 10 uses transparent blur material
Various parameters can be set in the "Appearance" interface
Right-click menu now:
Set attributes in batch
Display the number of pasted files in advance
The "New" menu is more comprehensive
Shortcut keys (customization will be supported in the future)
Show/Hide software (switch to native desktop): alt+s
Open the settings panel by pressing ctrl+,
Support the option to restore all default icons with one click
Parallax effect
Desktop icons will generate corresponding offsets according to the movement of the mouse
It can be opened and set up in the settings panel
It may have an impact on performance, please use with caution
Updated page turning animation, with smoother scrolling up and down animation
repair
Fix the issue of software crashing but the tray still exists
The issue of software disappearing when launching software such as QQ Music (please try turning on "Deep Integration")
Fixed some black screen issues
The issue of files not being able to be dragged into folders
Optimized the visual perception of position during dragging
Fixed the issue where multiple pages may be displayed simultaneously
Fixed the issue where the settings panel would follow the cursor after clicking a link in the settings panel