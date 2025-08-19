- Fixed some online fish selling / posting issues.
- Fixed some timed mechanics not resetting on time.
- Fixed popups sometimes glitching.
- Layer of cheat prevention for fishing lobbies.
- Fixed some visual UI issues.
- Fixed soils achievement granting when unlocking all lights.
- Fixed an issue where the "send friend request" button would stay after coming back from fishing.
- Fixed some translation errors.
- Fixed a decoration placement bug.
- Fixed babies not showing genetics when using mutation drops.
- Fixed trash bin icon not showing up on the Steam Deck.
- Fixed some wrong IUCN classifications.
- Fixed baby fish not showing earnings.
- Fixed search filter not reapplying after re-opening the panel.
1.9.5 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
