19 August 2025 Build 19587294 Edited 19 August 2025 – 16:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some online fish selling / posting issues.
  • Fixed some timed mechanics not resetting on time.
  • Fixed popups sometimes glitching.
  • Layer of cheat prevention for fishing lobbies.
  • Fixed some visual UI issues.
  • Fixed soils achievement granting when unlocking all lights.
  • Fixed an issue where the "send friend request" button would stay after coming back from fishing.
  • Fixed some translation errors.
  • Fixed a decoration placement bug.
  • Fixed babies not showing genetics when using mutation drops.
  • Fixed trash bin icon not showing up on the Steam Deck.
  • Fixed some wrong IUCN classifications.
  • Fixed baby fish not showing earnings.
  • Fixed search filter not reapplying after re-opening the panel.

