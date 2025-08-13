New Additions and Improvements:
- Crusade notifications have been updated and a countdown has been added
- Tutorial has been improved with new voice lines and a click to advance feature (this can be turned off)
- Various sounds have been added
- Added frames to the color options buttons
- Environment has been updated
- A new cursor has been added
- Buildings now have random props around them
- Various visual effects have been added and improved
- Cultie name list has been updated
- Changes to slotted abilities:
- Now the slotted ability icon is shown next to the mouse
- Arrow for slotted ability is bigger and has a new look
- Added the ability to right-click to unslot an ability
- Selecting a building ability, unslots your current combat ability if one is present
- Buttons now gray out when ability is blocked
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the laser could push enemies out of bounds
- Fixed the progressively slower update of the possessed Cultie's spells in the UI
- The player can no longer use their spells when the Cultie is died and they have not possessed a new one
- The building Health Bars now have correct rotation and are visible
- Fixed the Kamikaze flight exploit
- Camera shake should now only play once when building
- Fixed an issue causing the characters to be shot up when placing buildings
- Hit effects now apply to all spells
- Building out of bounds should no longer be possible
- Characters should now face the correct way when moving
- Turrets no longer have an underbite
- Knights should now correctly target their attacker instead of always going for the player
- Music progression should now be smoother
- Living on a Prayer should now correctly heal the possessed Cultie
- Damage calculations show now be more reliable
- Notification UI should no longer block buttons
- Objects should now correctly become less opaque when the controlled Cultie is behind them
