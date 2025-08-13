 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19587223 Edited 13 August 2025 – 19:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A new Update for ADORATE has arrived featuring many improvements and fixes. For a full overview of all changes read below:

New Additions and Improvements:
  • Crusade notifications have been updated and a countdown has been added
  • Tutorial has been improved with new voice lines and a click to advance feature (this can be turned off)
  • Various sounds have been added
  • Added frames to the color options buttons
  • Environment has been updated
  • A new cursor has been added
  • Buildings now have random props around them
  • Various visual effects have been added and improved
  • Cultie name list has been updated
  • Changes to slotted abilities:
    • Now the slotted ability icon is shown next to the mouse
    • Arrow for slotted ability is bigger and has a new look
    • Added the ability to right-click to unslot an ability
    • Selecting a building ability, unslots your current combat ability if one is present
    • Buttons now gray out when ability is blocked


Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed a bug where the laser could push enemies out of bounds
  • Fixed the progressively slower update of the possessed Cultie's spells in the UI
  • The player can no longer use their spells when the Cultie is died and they have not possessed a new one
  • The building Health Bars now have correct rotation and are visible
  • Fixed the Kamikaze flight exploit
  • Camera shake should now only play once when building
  • Fixed an issue causing the characters to be shot up when placing buildings
  • Hit effects now apply to all spells
  • Building out of bounds should no longer be possible
  • Characters should now face the correct way when moving
  • Turrets no longer have an underbite
  • Knights should now correctly target their attacker instead of always going for the player
  • Music progression should now be smoother
  • Living on a Prayer should now correctly heal the possessed Cultie
  • Damage calculations show now be more reliable
  • Notification UI should no longer block buttons
  • Objects should now correctly become less opaque when the controlled Cultie is behind them

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3892491
