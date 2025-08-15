KELDER is finally here!

After years of work, late nights, and endless cups of coffee, we're thrilled to share KELDER with you.

This journey has been long and challenging, but every moment was dedicated to creating a truly immersive horror experience. Step into a tense and atmospheric world filled with dark secrets, strange entities, and unpredictable events.

Every step you take could be calm… or it could turn into pure chaos. The game adapts to you, keeping you on edge with unscripted scares and dynamic encounters. Explore, solve puzzles, and uncover mysteries as you try to survive the horrors lurking in the depths.

KELDER isn't just a game — it's an experience that reacts to you, making every moment unique, every walk unpredictable, and every discovery unforgettable. Are you ready to descend into the Kelder?