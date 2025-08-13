With the last major planned update for Together in Battle now out, I've had a bit of time to circle back and fix a bug that's been plaguing the randomizer campaign for a bit!

fixed: due to an oversight in the game's logic for populating battles with both specific named characters and members of the player's roster, following the battle in Adelbrae in the randomizer campaign, Emma Strider was getting cloned in the game's data, leading to all manner of other weirdness at various points later in the campaign.

Tactically yours,

Craig

P. S. if you're enjoying this game, why not check out Together in Battle? It builds on everything this game does, improves the inventory UI, and adds whole new dimensions to out-of-combat gameplay! 😉