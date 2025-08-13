 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19587174 Edited 13 August 2025 – 18:39:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the illumination of Leonard Castle, which was abnormally bright.
  • Optimized the performance of the boss battles against Leonard, Evangeline, and Selenite.

