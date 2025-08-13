Greetings, Celestials!

I’m excited to announce that the very first update has finally been released! It brings major changes to Planetary Construction, most notably its complete transformation from a 2D system to a full 3D environment.

The interface has also been redesigned to be more minimalist. Work on it is still ongoing, and I hope to delight you in future updates with a pleasant, concise, and clear UI.

A new language — Ukrainian — has been added to the game! While there isn’t much text in the game yet, this is just a small step toward a much bigger goal: adding more languages in the future.

Additionally, numerous bugs related to screen resolution on 1K monitors have been fixed.

I appreciate your support, and see you in the next updates!