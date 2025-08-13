 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19587141 Edited 13 August 2025 – 18:52:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Celestials!

I’m excited to announce that the very first update has finally been released! It brings major changes to Planetary Construction, most notably its complete transformation from a 2D system to a full 3D environment.

The interface has also been redesigned to be more minimalist. Work on it is still ongoing, and I hope to delight you in future updates with a pleasant, concise, and clear UI.

A new language — Ukrainian — has been added to the game! While there isn’t much text in the game yet, this is just a small step toward a much bigger goal: adding more languages in the future.

Additionally, numerous bugs related to screen resolution on 1K monitors have been fixed.

I appreciate your support, and see you in the next updates!

