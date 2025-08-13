 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals THE FINALS Battlefield™ 1 Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19587137 Edited 13 August 2025 – 18:39:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug that broke the bass guitar mini-game for players outside of the United States
- Fixed typos in dialogue
- Art improvements

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 2772091
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2772092
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link