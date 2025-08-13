 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK THE FINALS Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19587008 Edited 13 August 2025 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've updated Fourmiworld to Version 1.0.5 Jewel Beetle.

This is a small patch which adds two quality-of-life improvements.

Thank you to our speedrunning community on the CZDOOM Discord for suggesting them!

Also, an addendum: Unless a huge game-breaking bug gets found, this will most likely be our last patch for the foreseeable future - at least until enough changes are considered and we have an excuse to patch the game again.

Read a more detailed list below, but beware of potential spoilers for things you may not have found.

  • Added the ability to auto-fire by holding the shoot button down.

    • This works both on Mouse/Keyboard and Controller. This should help make shooting less of a chore, especially during longer sessions.

  • Damocles will now fall sooner in certain locations.

    • This is to help with speedrunning. We're not saying where these spots are, but there is SOME logic to it. You'll just have to figure that part out yourself!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3747141
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3747143
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link