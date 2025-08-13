We've updated Fourmiworld to Version 1.0.5 Jewel Beetle.
This is a small patch which adds two quality-of-life improvements.
Thank you to our speedrunning community on the CZDOOM Discord for suggesting them!
Also, an addendum: Unless a huge game-breaking bug gets found, this will most likely be our last patch for the foreseeable future - at least until enough changes are considered and we have an excuse to patch the game again.
Read a more detailed list below, but beware of potential spoilers for things you may not have found.
Added the ability to auto-fire by holding the shoot button down.
This works both on Mouse/Keyboard and Controller. This should help make shooting less of a chore, especially during longer sessions.
Damocles will now fall sooner in certain locations.
This is to help with speedrunning. We're not saying where these spots are, but there is SOME logic to it. You'll just have to figure that part out yourself!
Changed files in this update