We've updated Fourmiworld to Version 1.0.5 Jewel Beetle.

This is a small patch which adds two quality-of-life improvements.

Thank you to our speedrunning community on the CZDOOM Discord for suggesting them!

Also, an addendum: Unless a huge game-breaking bug gets found, this will most likely be our last patch for the foreseeable future - at least until enough changes are considered and we have an excuse to patch the game again.

Read a more detailed list below, but beware of potential spoilers for things you may not have found.