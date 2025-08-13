 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19586957
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Small fix today!

Fixed multiple heal items healing even when you have the Asphodel Flower!

Good luck out there!

-Rodrigo

