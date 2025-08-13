It's been great seeing everyone enjoying the game! We made a few fixes and added some things that were suggested to us.
Patch List
Fixed lots of grammar mistakes
Fixed mannequin bug
You now have 12 save slots instead of 6
Added "Macho Ticket Guy" to the Credits
Fixed some Mac issues
Fixed some Steam Deck controls Glyphs
If you're enjoying the game PLEASE write us a quick Steam review! 😁 (It really helps our games visibility) You can edit it later when you complete the story if you'd like.
Thanks everyone!!!!!
Micah & Luke
Changed files in this update