13 August 2025 Build 19586934 Edited 13 August 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's been great seeing everyone enjoying the game! We made a few fixes and added some things that were suggested to us.

Patch List

  • Fixed lots of grammar mistakes

  • Fixed mannequin bug

  • You now have 12 save slots instead of 6

  • Added "Macho Ticket Guy" to the Credits

  • Fixed some Mac issues

  • Fixed some Steam Deck controls Glyphs

If you're enjoying the game PLEASE write us a quick Steam review! 😁 (It really helps our games visibility) You can edit it later when you complete the story if you'd like.

Thanks everyone!!!!!
Micah & Luke

