- Update -

Changes

Adjusted the position of the rock next to the beach volleyball.



Adjusted the position of the trees next to a lake.



Adjusted the collision size of bamboo shoots.



Adjusted the collision size of dialogue detection, making it slightly larger again.



Redrawn some clue maps.



Bugs

Fixed an issue with a slow-moving weapon.



Hi everyone:Thank you for all your feedback!(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)LiujiajunAug 14, 2025