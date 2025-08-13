 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19586925 Edited 13 August 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone:

Thank you for all your feedback!

- Update -


Changes

  • Adjusted the position of the rock next to the beach volleyball.
  • Adjusted the position of the trees next to a lake.
  • Adjusted the collision size of bamboo shoots.
  • Adjusted the collision size of dialogue detection, making it slightly larger again.
  • Redrawn some clue maps.

Bugs

  • Fixed an issue with a slow-moving weapon.



(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)

Liujiajun
Aug 14, 2025


Changed files in this update

