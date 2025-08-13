Thank you for all your feedback!
- Update -
Changes
- Adjusted the position of the rock next to the beach volleyball.
- Adjusted the position of the trees next to a lake.
- Adjusted the collision size of bamboo shoots.
- Adjusted the collision size of dialogue detection, making it slightly larger again.
- Redrawn some clue maps.
Bugs
- Fixed an issue with a slow-moving weapon.
(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)
Liujiajun
Aug 14, 2025
