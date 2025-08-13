🌟 Profiles Have Arrived!
The wait is over — Profiles are now in Scope X!
You can now assign your Zoom Settings, Keybinds, and Accessibility Settings to specific profiles, and even associate them with a process for quick swapping.
What's New:
Small Updates:
Thank you for all the great suggestions we’ve received in our Discord — they help us shape Scope X into something better every update.
If you’re new here, we’d love for you to join our Discord and share your ideas too!
