 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals THE FINALS The Bazaar Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19586902 Edited 14 August 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🌟 Profiles Have Arrived!


The wait is over — Profiles are now in Scope X!
You can now assign your Zoom Settings, Keybinds, and Accessibility Settings to specific profiles, and even associate them with a process for quick swapping.

What's New:
  • Create and save multiple profiles with your own settings
  • Associate profiles with specific processes for quick activation
  • Auto Profile Detection toggle — Scope X can switch profiles automatically when you’re in a mapped process
  • New theming across the Customize page to clearly show your active profile



    Small Updates:
  • Updated text in some help articles
  • Updated Customize page icon to better match the Scope X logo
    • [*] Fixed the focus outline feather setting to be more concise

    Thank you for all the great suggestions we’ve received in our Discord — they help us shape Scope X into something better every update.
    If you’re new here, we’d love for you to join our Discord and share your ideas too!

    Join our Discord here

    🦆

    Changed files in this update

    Depot 3477301
    • Loading history…
    Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
    Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
    Open link