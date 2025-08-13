🌟 Profiles Have Arrived!

Create and save multiple profiles with your own settings



Associate profiles with specific processes for quick activation



Auto Profile Detection toggle — Scope X can switch profiles automatically when you’re in a mapped process



New theming across the Customize page to clearly show your active profile







Small Updates:



Updated text in some help articles



Updated Customize page icon to better match the Scope X logo



The wait is over —are now in Scope X!You can now assign your, andto specific profiles, and even associate them with a process for quick swapping.[*] Fixed the focus outline feather setting to be more conciseThank you for all the great suggestions we’ve received in our Discord — they help us shape Scope X into something better every update.If you’re new here, we’d love for you to join our Discord and share your ideas too!